Schwindel was reassigned to the Tigers' alternate training site Monday.
Schwindel was a non-roster invitee during camp, but he'll report to the team's alternate facility ahead of the season opener Friday. The 28-year-old had a solid year in the minors last year, slashing .271/.315/.458 with 70 RBI and could reach the majors in some capacity in 2020, but he'd be unlikely to gain enough playing time to be a relevant fantasy option.
More News
-
Tigers' Frank Schwindel: Added to 60-man pool•
-
Tigers' Frank Schwindel: Goes deep twice Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Frank Schwindel: Agrees to minor-league contract•
-
Tigers' Frank Schwindel: Signs MiLB deal with Tigers•
-
Frank Schwindel: Released by Royals•
-
Royals' Frank Schwindel: DFA'd by Kansas City•