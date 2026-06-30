Tigers' Hao-Yu Lee: Doubles, drives in two Monday

Lee went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Lee is starting to trend upward, as he's now batting .356 over his last 15 games, and he's tallied five multi-hit performances during that time. The rookie is getting an extended look at second base with Gleyber Torres (oblique) on the injured list. Lee should return to the bench or possibly Triple-A Toledo once Torres is healthy, but for now, Lee is worth a look in deeper formats as long as he stays hot, and his dynasty value seems to be increasing as well.