Lee is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres will cover second base in the series opener while Lee heads to the bench for the first time since Aug. 18, ending a streak of 17 consecutive starts for the rookie. Lee looks poised to handle a near-everyday role in the Detroit infield as the season winds down, but outside of maintaining a serviceable .260 batting average over his 289 plate appearances, he hasn't been a strong fantasy contributor (eight home runs, two steals, 37 RBI, 31 runs in 98 games).