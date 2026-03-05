Lee was removed from Chinese Taipei's World Baseball Classic roster Wednesday due to a left oblique strain, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how or when Lee sustained the injury, but he will travel to Lakeland to undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury. He spent the entire 2025 season with Triple-A Toledo, where he slashed .248/.345/.414 with 22 steals (on 26 attempts), 14 home runs and 63 RBI in 579 plate appearances.