Jimenez earned the save Sunday in Texas, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning in a 9-8 victory.

Jimenez entered the game with one out and a runner on first after the Rangers scored three runs off Gregory Soto to get within a run of the Tigers. Jimenez struck out Adolis Garcia and retired the next batter to end the game. It was his second save of the season and first since July 4. With Soto struggling, Jimenez may receive the occasional save chance over the last part of the season.