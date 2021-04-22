Schoop went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

It's been a slow start for Schoop, who's batting just .182 with a .453 OPS through 15 games, but it was good to see the veteran connect for his first home run of the season. Schoop has been playing more often at first base with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) out, which has left second base open to Niko Goodrum and Willi Castro.