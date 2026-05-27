Tigers' Justin Verlander: Another extended live BP on tap

Verlander (hip) is slated to throw around 4-to-5 simulated innings or 65-to-70 pitches Wednesday in a live batting practice session, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rather than joining a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment, Verlander has been gradually ramping up his pitch count through a series of sim games. Verlander should be ready to handle something close to a starter's workload following Wednesday's session, but the Tigers will likely wait and see how he responds in the next couple of days after the workout before determining his next step. Verlander and Ty Madden (forearm) both appear on pace to return from the injured list within the next two weeks, and Tarik Skubal (elbow) isn't far behind them, so the Tigers will soon face some tough decisions with their rotation.