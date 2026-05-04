Verlander (hip) threw a bullpen session Sunday at close to full intensity, MLB.com reports.

Verlander maxed out at 94 miles per hour with his fastball during the throwing session and seemingly checked out well following the workout, which potentially sets him up to face hitters later on this week. Once Verlander reaches that step in the recovery process, the Tigers could have more details regarding when the veteran right-hander might be ready to return from the 15-day injured list. Verlander has been on the shelf since April 4 after experiencing left hip inflammation coming out of his 2026 debut.