Tigers' Justin Verlander: Scratched from Sunday's start

Verlander (hip) has been scratched from a scheduled start Sunday versus the White Sox due to a left hamstring injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Verlander had been slated to return from a nearly three-month absence with left hip inflammation, but he encountered a setback with his hamstring following a bullpen session Wednesday. The Tigers expect the 43-year-old's recovery to last "a matter of weeks." Keider Montero will start for the Tigers on Sunday and is likely to make additional starts while Verlander recovers.