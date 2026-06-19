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Tigers' Justin Verlander: Scratched from Sunday's start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Verlander (hip) has been scratched from a scheduled start Sunday versus the White Sox due to a left hamstring injury, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Verlander had been slated to return from a nearly three-month absence with left hip inflammation, but he encountered a setback with his hamstring following a bullpen session Wednesday. The Tigers expect the 43-year-old's recovery to last "a matter of weeks." Keider Montero will start for the Tigers on Sunday and is likely to make additional starts while Verlander recovers.

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