Jansen (groin/abdomen) would have pitched, if needed, in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jansen had been dealing with some right groin/abdomen tightness since Wednesday, but manager AJ Hinch explained that the right-hander would've pitched had the score been close in Sunday's series finale with Texas. The 38-year-old appears to be healthy heading into Monday's series opener with the Red Sox, and Jansen will look to get back on track against one of his former squads. He's surrendered four runs on three hits, including two home runs, and walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in his last two appearances, both of which were blown saves.