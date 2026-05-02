Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Dealing with groin soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Jansen has been day-to-day with right groin/abdomen soreness, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Jansen has been dealing with the injury ever since his most recent appearance Wednesday in Atlanta, during which he conceded two earned runs and failed to record an out. He doesn't seem to be trending toward a trip to the injured list at the moment, though that could change if he doesn't return within the next few days.
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