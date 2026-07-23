Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Extends scoreless streak Wednesday

Jansen tossed a clean inning of relief in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs. He walked one and struck out one.

Jansen was used in the ninth inning to close things out for the Tigers, though it wasn't a save situation due to the four-run lead. The veteran has righted the ship after a rough patch in May and June, as he's now logged seven straight scoreless appearances, during which time he's recorded a win and two saves. Overall, Jansen has a 4.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 26.2 innings this season, and he leads Detroit with 11 saves.