Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Strikes out three, earns win Sunday

Jansen (3-4) struck out the side in a clean inning of relief and earned the win in Sunday's 3-1, 10-inning victory over the Giants.

Jansen worked the bottom of the ninth inning and needed 15 pitches to tally three strikeouts and keep the game tied 1-1. The veteran reliever then earned the win when Detroit scored twice in the top of the 10th, with Tyler Holton coming on for the save. Jansen has been sharp lately with a 0.90 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 10 innings of work in his last 10 appearances. Overall, he's sitting with a 3.82 ERA and leads the Tigers with 13 saves in 17 changes this season.