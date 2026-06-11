Tigers' Kenley Jansen: Struggles in rehab outing

Jansen (pelvis) retired two batters -- one via strikeout -- and yielded three earned runs on two hits, one walk and a wild pitch during his rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo.

Jansen took the hill for his first game action since May 27, when he exited early in an appearance against the Angels due to a right groin injury, which was relabeled as pelvic inflammation upon his move to the injured list a day later. The right-hander was able to put away the first two batters he faced on just four pitches, but he then allowed the next three hitters to reach base before he was lifted from the contest. Jansen spotted just 12 of his 22 pitches for strikes on the evening, so the Tigers may want to see him show more efficiency in another rehab appearance before bringing him back from the IL.