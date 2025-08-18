In 12 games this month for Double-A Erie, McGonigle has five home runs and a 1.082 OPS.

In his first 14 games for Erie following a promotion in early July, McGonigle posted a solid .302 batting average but only went deep once. The 21-year-old has displayed increased power since the calendar flipped to August, however, with the five long balls, including four homers in his last five games. McGonigle has quickly made a name for himself as a top prospect, and a promotion to Triple-A Toledo could be on tap later this year if he keeps raking at Double-A.