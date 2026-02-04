The Tigers have extended McGonigle an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Fellow top prospects Max Clark, Max Anderson and Jose Briceno, among others, will also be in major-league camp. Arguably the top prospect in all of baseball, McGonigle is an extremely advanced hitter at just 21 years of age, having slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs, 10 stolen bases and a 59:46 BB:K across 88 games covering three levels in 2025. He can handle shortstop, second base and third base, and it's at shortstop where the left-handed batter has the clearest opening for playing time with the big club. The Tigers might not be ready to carry McGonigle on their Opening Day roster, but he should make an impact at some point during the 2026 season.