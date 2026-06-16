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Tigers' Kevin McGonigle: Goes deep in win Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McGonigle went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-3 win over the Astros.

Colt Keith stole the show with a three-homer night, but McGonigle still managed to put together another great performance. The rookie infielder lifted his fifth home run of the season in the second inning, and he recorded multiple walks for the second time in his last five games. McGonigle is showing a patient approach at the plate with a little pop, which has made him a dynamic leadoff hitter for the Tigers and likely the frontrunner for American League Rookie of the Year at the moment.

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