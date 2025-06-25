McGonigle is batting .382 with a 1.167 OPS, five home runs and 28 RBI across 26 games for High-A West Michigan.

Before going 0-for-3 on Tuesday, McGonigle was riding a nine-game hitting streak, which included both a four-hit and a five-hit effort. The 20-year-old, who was selected with the No. 37 overall pick back in 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the best pure hitters in the minors. McGonigle has yet to appear above the High-A level and is likely still a few years away from the majors, but he's worth keeping a close eye on, particularly in dynasty formats.