McGonigle (ankle) is 2-for-7 with two walks and zero strikeouts through three rehab games with Single-A Lakeland.
He will likely be activated at High-A West Michigan in the coming days after missing five weeks with a right ankle sprain. McGonigle is one of the best pure hitters in the minors and will likely set himself up for a promotion to Double-A Erie, along with Max Clark, sometime this summer.
