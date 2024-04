Single-A Lakeland placed McGonigle (hamstring) on its 7-day injured list Friday.

The 19-year-old shortstop won't be available for the start of the Florida State League season after he strained his left hamstring during spring training and is still working his way back from the injury. McGonigle is without a definitive target date for a return, but provided he doesn't need surgery to address the injury, he should be back in action at some point later in April or in May.