The Tigers placed Martin (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list after Sunday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit had classified the injury that forced Martin out of Sunday's game as a "left hamstring cramp," but the issue was apparently more serious than that label suggested. Considering Martin has been sidelined on multiple occasions this season due to hamstring injuries, it's possible the Tigers are just being proactive in holding him out for at least a week and a half following his latest setback. With Martin sidelined, it's possible that Rule 5 pick Victor Reyes gets an extended look in an everyday outfield role.