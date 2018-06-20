Tigers' Leonys Martin: Reaches base five times Tuesday
Martin went 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.
Martin filled up the stat sheet with a pair of singles and a pair of walks along with a two-run double in the ninth inning to cut Cincinnati's lead to 9-3. The 30-year-old outfielder is now hitting .292 this month and .266 for the season, as he's been a solid contributor atop the lineup for the Tigers all year.
