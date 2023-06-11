Boyd (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 5 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Boyd didn't have his best stuff Saturday, surrendering a two-run homer to Nick Ahmed in the second inning and later serving up a three-run shot to Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth. The left-hander recorded only three strikeouts after fanning at least five in each of his previous three starts and he's now lost three of his last four decisions. It was also Boyd's fourth time this season allowing at least five runs.