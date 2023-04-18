Boyd didn't factor into the decision in a 4-3 win over the Guardians in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. He gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings, striking out four.

All three runs came in the fourth inning, punctuated by a two-run homer from Oscar Gonzalez, but otherwise Detroit's pitchers kept Cleveland off the board all day, going on to win the nightcap 1-0. It's Boyd's longest outing of the year in three trips to the mound, and the veteran southpaw will take a 4.50 ERA and 11:9 K:BB through 14 innings into his next start, likely to come this weekend in Baltimore.