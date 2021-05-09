Boyd and the Tigers won't face the Twins on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader July 16. The Tigers will be off until Tuesday, when they continue their homestand with a three-game set against the Royals. Expect manager A.J. Hinch to bump each of his rotation members back due to the postponement, which would allow Boyd to start the series opener versus Kansas City.