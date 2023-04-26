Turnbull didn't factor in the decision Tuesday in Milwaukee after he gave up two runs on three hits across four innings during a 4-3 victory. He struck out two and walked three.

The right-hander threw 42 of his 75 pitches for strikes and generated just four whiffs, as he was unable to pitch deep enough to qualify for the win after Detroit's four-run second inning. Turnbull surrendered 12 runs in his first two starts of the season, though he's been better in his past three outings with a 3.77 ERA and 11:7 K:BB over 14.1 frames.