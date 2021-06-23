The Tigers aren't planning on having Turnbull (forearm) return from the 10-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Turnbull is set to begin a throwing program this week at the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla., but he'll likely need around three weeks to build up for starting duty after he was shut down earlier this month with a right forearm strain. The right-hander had been Detroit's top pitcher prior to being shut down with the injury, going 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 44:12 K:BB In 50 innings through his first nine starts.