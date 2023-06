Turnbull (neck) is scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It will be his first mound workout since he landed on the injured list in early May because of a neck injury. There's no exact timetable yet for Turnbull's activation from the 60-day IL and he's likely to require a lengthy minor-league rehab stint, but the 30-year-old right-hander seems to finally be headed in a positive direction.