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Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Confirmed to return Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Thursday that Skubal (elbow) will rejoin the rotation Saturday in Cleveland, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

All told, Skubal will have been sidelined only 38 days after having surgery in early May to remove a loose body from his left elbow. The left-hander was excellent in his lone rehab start, striking out six over five scoreless frames for High-A West Michigan on Sunday. Skubal threw only 54 pitches in that outing, so he will be relatively limited from a workload perspective against the Guardians.

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