Skubal (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing two hits over five scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over San Francisco. He struck out nine.

It was quite a bounce-back performance from Skubal after he allowed seven runs over four innings in his last start against Kansas City. The 26-year-old left-hander logged a season-high nine strikeouts en route to his first win of the year. Skubal still threw only 82 pitches over five innings as the Tigers continue to monitor his workload following his return from last August's elbow surgery. Skubal's ERA is now down to 3.71 with a 0.88 WHIP and an encouraging 23:3 K:BB through his first four starts (17 innings) this season. His next outing is tentatively lined up for this weekend against the Marlins.