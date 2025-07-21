Skubal allowed one run on four hits and no walks over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts in a no-decision Sunday at Texas.

The reigning AL Cy Young was in peak form during this 105-pitch outing, generating an astounding 20 whiffs to notch his seventh double-digit strikeout performance of the season. Skubal also picked up his 12th quality start, as the only blemish on his evening came when Adolis Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the seventh. The 28-year-old southpaw has been masterful through 127.2 total frames, pitching to a 2.19 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 164:16 K:BB. Skubal is currently slated to make his next start in Detroit's upcoming four-game home series against Toronto later this week.