Skubal (elbow) struck out six and allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings in his rehab start Friday with High-A West Michigan.

Skubal, who is rebounding from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last August, has looked sharp through his first two outings with West Michigan, as he has yet to allow an earned run in seven innings. He built up to 47 pitches Friday and will likely require two or three more rehab starts before Detroit brings him back from the 60-day injured list. Though some rustiness is to be expected once Skubal eventually makes his way back to the Tigers rotation, he still makes for a decent pitcher to stash in deeper mixed leagues, given that he's coming off a season in which he turned in a 3.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 117:32 K:BB across 117.2 innings.