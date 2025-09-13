Imaging on Skubal's left side came back negative Saturday following his removal from Friday's game against Miami, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the team will continue to keep an eye on Skubal's side over the next several days, but the expectation is that he will be able to make his next start. If he's able to do so, he'll likely be met by a Guardians offense that has posted a .739 OPS since the beginning of the month.