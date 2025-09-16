Skubal (side) is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal had to be removed from his last start against the Marlins with left side tightness, but imaging came back clean and, according to manager A.J. Hinch, Skubal threw his normal between-starts bullpen session Monday without issue, MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM reports. The Tigers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on their ace, but Skubal's fantasy managers can lock the southpaw into their lineup.