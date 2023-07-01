The Tigers will activate Skubal (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday to start their series opener with the Athletics at Comerica Park, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal will make his first start in the majors since Aug. 1, 2022, as he missed the final two months of last season as well as the first three months of the 2023 campaign while recovering from flexor tendon surgery. He has pitched well during his rehab assignment, most recently working four innings and tossing 68 pitches Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo. Given his recent pitch count, Skubal shouldn't be in line for significant workload restrictions in his 2023 Tigers debut, and he'll also get a favorable matchup against Oakland.