Skubal (elbow) did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing no hits and no walks over four scoreless innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.

The left-hander missed the first three months of the campaign while rehabbing from August flexor tendon surgery, and the only baserunner he allowed in his season debut came via a hit-by-pitch. Skubal threw 41 of his 57 pitches for a strike and should continue to build up his workload in subsequent outings. A potential matchup with the Blue Jays this weekend is likely to present a tougher test for the 26-year-old.