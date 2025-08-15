Skubal allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Thursday.

Skubal was chased in the fifth inning of his last start, but he was able to bounce back with a quality start this time around. However, the three strikeouts were his second-fewest in a game this year, better than only his Opening Day performance against the Dodgers. He's also allowed at least three runs in four of his last six starts -- while not terrible in that stretch, we've seen him be more dominant for long stretches in the last couple of years. Overall, Skubal has a 2.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 190:23 K:BB through 152.1 innings over 24 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Astros.