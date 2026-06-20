Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Records no-decision Friday

Skubal allowed three runs on seven hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the White Sox. He walked one and struck out eight.

It wasn't a typically dominant Skubal performance in his second game back after being on the injured list since the end of April. In those two starts, the star lefty has allowed six runs (five earned) across 10.1 innings while striking out 12, and he's now sitting with a 3.02 ERA and 9.6 K/9 through his first nine appearances this year. Home runs were the culprit Friday, as Skubal served up solo shots in the first and sixth innings to put sour bookends on his night. He'll look for more of his usual ace effort his next time out, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday against the Yankees at home.