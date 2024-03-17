Skubal allowed three runs on eight hits across four innings of works in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out five.

Skubal skipped his last spring start, opting to toss a simulated game instead, but he got back into his normal routine Saturday. The lefty wasn't at his sharpest, though he's still had a strong spring with a 3.00 ERA over three appearances, and he's already been announced as Detroit's Opening Day starter. Skubal had a delayed start to 2023 as he recovered from an injury, and he ultimately posted a stellar 2.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 80.1 innings. The lefty could be ready for a bigger breakout in 2024 as he's poised to take on a larger workload.