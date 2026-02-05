Skubal will make $32 million in 2026 after winning his arbitration hearing with the Tigers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Tigers had filed for $19 million, but after taking home the AL Cy Young Award in each of the past two seasons, Skubal will officially receive the largest arbitration salary ever awarded. The 29-year-old left-hander turned in a 2.21 ERA and 0.89 WHIP while striking out 241 batters over 195.1 innings in 2025 and has shown no signs of slowing down heading into his seventh MLB season.