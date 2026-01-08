Holton and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $1.575 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Holton was a solid presence for the Tigers' bullpen in 2025, making a career-high 70 appearances (six starts as an opener) during the regular season while posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18 holds and a 64:17 K:BB across 78.2 innings. The 29-year-old southpaw should continue to operate in high-leverage situations for Detroit in 2026.