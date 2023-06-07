Holton allowed two hits while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Phillies.

Horton has been solid of late for the Tigers, pitching to a 1.76 ERA over his last eight appearances (15.1 innings). The rookie left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.32 with a 0.94 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 31 innings this season while earning more high-leverage work in Detroit.