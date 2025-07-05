Holton (4-3) tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Guardians. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

After starter Reese Olson (finger) logged 4.1 innings in his return from the injured list following about six weeks on the shelf, Holton stepped in and provided valuable relief. The lefty has had a few rough outings this season, but he's now made five straight scoreless appearances (7.2 innings) and has lowered his ERA to a solid 3.86 overall. The 29-year-old has also contributed eight holds to go along with his four wins. Holton is one of Detroit's top bullpen arms with a flexible role, giving him some fantasy value in deeper formats.