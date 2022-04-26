Hunter (back) threw for scouts for multiple teams Friday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old righty reliever is seemingly back to full health after he didn't see any game action from late May onward last season due to a back injury that ultimately required surgery. According to Ghiroli, Hunter's fastball hit 95 miles per hour on multiple occasions during Friday's throwing session, putting him roughly in line with his pre-surgery velocity levels. Hunter will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal with an organization and prove his health over several appearances at the Triple-A level before getting another look in the majors.