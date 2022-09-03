site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Billy Hamilton: Not in Saturday's lineup
Hamilton isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox.
Hamilton's contract was selected by the Twins on Thursday, but he hasn't yet started a game for Minnesota. Gilberto Celestino is starting in center field and leading off Saturday.
