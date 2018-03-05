Stassi (back) went 2-for-2 against the Phillies on Monday.

Stassi was sidelined with back spasms in late February, but he was able to return to action and picked up right where he left off. He's now 4-for-7 (.571) on the spring. This likely doesn't boost his stock, however, as he'll likely still spend much of the season at Triple-A Rochester.