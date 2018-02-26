Twins' Brock Stassi: Day-to-day with back spasms
Stassi is day-to-day with back spasms, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Stassi was expected to play in Monday's game against the Cardinals before the issue cropped up. While the ailment shouldn't keep him sidelined for too long, the Twins will likely play it safe with the 28-year-old given how early it is in camp. Stassi is expected to open the season with Triple-A Rochester, though he could earn a promotion to the majors in summer if he impresses with the Red Wings.
More News
-
Podcast: Shortstop draft strategies
We’re including Manny Machado in our shortstop preview, giving us a solid group of elites and...
-
Dozen high-upside Roto picks
Heath Cummings lists 12 players with upside who will likely be available at the end of your...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Logan Morrison, which deepens the lineup. But does it move the needle in F...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Alex Bregman, Bryce Harper...
-
Spring Takeaways: Mets' first issue
Dominic Smith may not fit the bill with his bumpy start to spring training, but post-hype sleepers...
-
Get excited about Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber disappointed the Cubs and Fantasy owners last season, but the slimmer slugger...