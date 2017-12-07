Stassi agreed to a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Stassi played in 51 big-league games with the Phillies last season, but slashed just .167/.278/.295 with two home runs and seven RBI in 78 at-bats. He will look to get a fresh start with Minnesota, and although he will likely begin the season at Triple-A Rochester, the 28-year-old could find himself back in the majors during the summer if he's able to hit in the minors.