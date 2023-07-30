The Twins reinstated Thielbar (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Thielbar will rejoin the Minnesota bullpen for the first time since early June after he recently completed a two-appearance rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul in which he struck out two over two scoreless innings. The left-hander was one of the Twins' top setup options in both of the previous two seasons, but he's been limited to just 10.1 innings at the big-league level in 2023 thanks to oblique injuries.