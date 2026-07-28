Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Cleared for rehab assignment

Rodriguez (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rodriguez has finally been cleared to play in games following surgery in late May to repair the UCL in his left thumb. The 23-year-old has been highly productive for Triple-A St. Paul this season when on the field, slashing .247/.417/.506 with six long balls in 25 games. Rodriguez could push to debut before the end of the 2026 campaign if he's able to stay healthy, but that's a big "if," given his track record.